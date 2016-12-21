Parents face deadline to shield New J...

Parents face deadline to shield New Jersey adoptions

23 hrs ago

New Jersey is joining 19 other states that allow adults who were adopted access to their birth certificates, something that previously was available only by court order. The birth parents of as many as 300,000 children who were given up for adoption in New Jersey face a Saturday deadline to decide whether to remove their names from their child's original birth certificate in order to maintain privacy.

