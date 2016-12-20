President Obama will indefinitely bar oil and gas drilling in 31 canyons beneath the Atlantic Ocean from the Chesapeake Bay up to New England Obama blocks oil and gas drilling off New Jersey President Obama will indefinitely bar oil and gas drilling in 31 canyons beneath the Atlantic Ocean from the Chesapeake Bay up to New England Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2i7osRw In a parting gift to New Jersey's Shore-based tourism industry, the Obama administration announced Tuesday that it will indefinitely bar oil and gas drilling in 31 canyons beneath the Atlantic Ocean from the Chesapeake Bay up to New England, a move that could reduce a potential environmental and economic threat to New Jersey.

