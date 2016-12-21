NJ State House Recap: Book Deal Dies ...

NJ State House Recap: Book Deal Dies and Legal Notices Bill Delayed

New Jersey governor Chris Christie suffered a major defeat Monday when both houses of the legislature declined to post bills to allow him to capitalize on a book deal while in office and hand over the duty of local newspapers to publish legal notices in their ad pages to municipalities in return. The press widely characterized as a revenge plot on the governor's part against journalists, who have offered him a wealth of unfavorable coverage because of the Bridgegate scandal.

