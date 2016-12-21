New Jersey's prison population declin...

New Jersey's prison population declines more than most states

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

WASHINGTON -- The number of people behind bars in New Jersey declined by a greater percentage than all but five other states from 2014 to 2015, newly released U.S. Justice Department statistics show. The Garden State had 20,489 prisoners at the end of 2015, down from 21,590 from a year earlier, according to a report released Thursday by the Bureau of Justice Statistics .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14) Dec 21 lil brother 4
side show Dec 17 Anonymous 1
News Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ... Dec 9 Anonymous 2
Any Cute Bi/Gay Dudes Near South River/East Bru... Nov '16 swingingbothways 1
my sister masturbated and copulated with me (Dec '11) Nov '16 Jizz master 22
News Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10) Nov '16 Crack Corn 61
News Ex-Christie associates guilty in New Jersey 'Br... Nov '16 Geezer Files 33
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,344 • Total comments across all topics: 277,430,120

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC