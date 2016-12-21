New Jersey's prison population declines more than most states
WASHINGTON -- The number of people behind bars in New Jersey declined by a greater percentage than all but five other states from 2014 to 2015, newly released U.S. Justice Department statistics show. The Garden State had 20,489 prisoners at the end of 2015, down from 21,590 from a year earlier, according to a report released Thursday by the Bureau of Justice Statistics .
