New Jerseya s already passed a breastfeeding goal for 2020

9 hrs ago

Considered nationally as a key strategy to improve public health, a higher percentage of babies born in New Jersey are being breastfed at some point during the early stages of life. According to a 2016 report card from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which tracks progress as it relates to nationwide targets for the year 2020, New Jersey has already surpassed the goal that at least 81.9 percent of babies are "ever breastfed," along with more than 25 other states.

