New Jersey man charged with murdering...

New Jersey man charged with murdering two women may be linked to...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Daily Mail

New Jersey man charged with murdering two women may be linked to killing of THIRD victim - a 19-year-old Philadelphia escort found burnt to death Khalil Wheeler-Weaver , 20, is charged with murdering two women who were found dead in New Jersey earlier this month A 20-year-old New Jersey man who is suspected of strangling to death two women is now believed to be linked to the death of a 19-year-old Philadelphia escort. The escort's burnt body was found in an abandoned building in Orange, New Jersey, in recent weeks, according to NBC 4 New York .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14) Wed lil brother 4
side show Dec 17 Anonymous 1
News Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ... Dec 9 Anonymous 2
Any Cute Bi/Gay Dudes Near South River/East Bru... Nov 27 swingingbothways 1
my sister masturbated and copulated with me (Dec '11) Nov '16 Jizz master 22
News Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10) Nov '16 Crack Corn 61
News Ex-Christie associates guilty in New Jersey 'Br... Nov '16 Geezer Files 33
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,659 • Total comments across all topics: 277,258,211

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC