New Jersey man charged with murdering two women may be linked to killing of THIRD victim - a 19-year-old Philadelphia escort found burnt to death Khalil Wheeler-Weaver , 20, is charged with murdering two women who were found dead in New Jersey earlier this month A 20-year-old New Jersey man who is suspected of strangling to death two women is now believed to be linked to the death of a 19-year-old Philadelphia escort. The escort's burnt body was found in an abandoned building in Orange, New Jersey, in recent weeks, according to NBC 4 New York .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.