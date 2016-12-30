New Jersey 2016: Terrorism, train crash and tough times for Christie
Instead, it was a year of rough headlines for the Republican, as he ended his campaign, was made fun of for his early support of fellow Republican Donald Trump, and then was dragged into the headlines for weeks of coverage of the George Washington Bridge lane-closing trial. The year in New Jersey also included a hunt for a terrorist, a deadly train crash in Hoboken and more struggles for Atlantic City.
