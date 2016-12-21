New Fed Push for Charter Schools Coul...

New Fed Push for Charter Schools Could Drive Up Spending in NJ School Elections

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The New York Observer

President-Elect Donald J. Trump's choice for Department of Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, should enliven the debate over charter schools and school vouchers. As a result, spending by independent groups on New Jersey school board elections and issue advocacy is likely to increase in coming years.

