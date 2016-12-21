N.J. Legislature defies Christie on guns, environment4 minutes ago
Shooting down a potential book deal for Gov. Christie was not the only way New Jersey lawmakers bypassed the governor last week. On Monday, the Assembly took the final legislative step to prohibit the adoption of a regulatory change Christie touted earlier this year that would make it easier to get a permit to carry a handgun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Dec 21
|lil brother
|4
|side show
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
|Any Cute Bi/Gay Dudes Near South River/East Bru...
|Nov 27
|swingingbothways
|1
|my sister masturbated and copulated with me (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|Jizz master
|22
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Crack Corn
|61
|Ex-Christie associates guilty in New Jersey 'Br...
|Nov '16
|Geezer Files
|33
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC