Marine Corp League helps students with service project
Delsea DECA students Brianna Waller and Natalia Berardelli were proud to accept assistance from the Franklin Township Devil Dogs Marine Corp League as they spearheaded a campaign to raise money for the New Jersey DECA Community Service Project, New Eyes for the Needy. New Eyes for the Needy is a New Jersey-based charity that offers assistance with vision screenings and eyeglass purchases to New Jersey residents with financial need.
