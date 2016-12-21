Manhattan bomb suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder
This September 2016 file photo provided by the Union County Prosecutor's Office shows Ahmad Khan Rahimi. A federal prosecutor on Monday, Dec. 19, said the government won't introduce at trial a lengthy statement from Rahimi, charged with setting off bombs in New York and New Jersey, in order to keep to a scheduled trial date in March.
