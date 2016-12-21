Man charged with using Facebook to th...

Man charged with using Facebook to threaten witnesses

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Officials say a New Jersey man already indicted on gang charges has been charged with using Facebook to intimidate witnesses involved in the police investigation. Acting Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Thursday that Laquan Clark, of Jersey City, threatened the lives of witnesses who were depicted in videos posted on the social media site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ... 41 min OrangutansDeserve... 1
Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14) Dec 21 lil brother 4
side show Dec 17 Anonymous 1
News Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ... Dec 9 Anonymous 2
Any Cute Bi/Gay Dudes Near South River/East Bru... Nov '16 swingingbothways 1
my sister masturbated and copulated with me (Dec '11) Nov '16 Jizz master 22
News Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10) Nov '16 Crack Corn 61
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,883 • Total comments across all topics: 277,487,573

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC