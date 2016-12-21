Man charged with using Facebook to threaten witnesses
Officials say a New Jersey man already indicted on gang charges has been charged with using Facebook to intimidate witnesses involved in the police investigation. Acting Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Thursday that Laquan Clark, of Jersey City, threatened the lives of witnesses who were depicted in videos posted on the social media site.
