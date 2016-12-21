Legislators push for constitutional a...

Legislators push for constitutional amendment to overhaul N.J. 911 system

23 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

State legislators have introduced a referendum to amend the state constitution to ensure funding for New Jersey's aging 911 system after a report found hundreds of millions of dollars intended for upgrades had been spent elsewhere. The bill is one of two to emerge in response to an NJ Advance Media analysis that showed only 15 percent of the $1.37 billion in 911 fees paid by every resident with a phone since 2004 went to the life-saving system.

