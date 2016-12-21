June 2016: Byram pitches municipal complex, 47 dogs removed from home in Hopatcong

Though Sussex County Democrats nominated Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton, 5,303-3,986 in the June 7 primary, Clinton won the Democratic nomination in New Jersey and went on to the November general election, where Republican Donald Trump defeated her in the bid for president, in one of the most closely-watched, controversial elections in recent history. Clinton won the popular vote over Trump, but Trump scored an Electoral College victory to win the White House this month, officially claiming the title of president-elect.

