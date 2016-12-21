Joe Maldonado, transgender 8-year-old...

Joe Maldonado, transgender 8-year-old boy, kicked out of Cub Scouts in New Jersey

Read more: Washington Times

The parents of a transgender child are outraged after the Boy Scouts of America kicked their 8-year-old out of a Cub Scouts troop for not being biologically male. Joe Maldonado , who formerly went by Jodi, was part of Cub Scout Pack 87 in New Jersey for a month before being asked to leave.

