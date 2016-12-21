If it's so cold a Code Blue is declared what can you do?
At the end of last week, during that brutal cold snap we had, several New Jersey counties declared Code Blue Alerts and opened warming centers for residents who didn't have heat and needed to take shelter. According to Melissa Acree, director of business development and training for NJ 211, when temperatures drop below freezing, county emergency management offices, or even specific municipal OEMs may declare a Code Blue Alert and open a warming center.
