How hot was it in 2016 in N.J.? Check the record books

How hot was it in 2016? Hot enough to make it the third warmest year ever recorded in New Jersey. That ranking was confirmed Thursday by New Jersey State Climatologist David Robinson at Rutgers University, whose office analyzed climate data across each region of the Garden State dating back to 1895.

