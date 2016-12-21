Frelinghuysen, Booker still fighting for county VA clinic
Despite not having any new information as to when, or if, the proposed veterans' clinic in Newton will be operational any time soon, New Jersey's federal representatives are vowing to continuing fighting for it. The community-based outpatient clinic, or CBOC, was slated to be in the Norman Silbert Medical Arts Building at 222 High St. in Newton and originally targeted to begin operations in the summer.
