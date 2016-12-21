Feds agree to release new Bridgegate trial documents

U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman with federal prosecutors Vikas Khanna, David Feder, and Lee Cortes after the guilty verdicts in the Bridgegate trial last month. (Andrew Maclean NEWARK --More than a month after the Bridgegate trial ended, many parts of the investigation still remain under seal--although the U.S. Attorney's office has agreed to allow release of some documents sought by the news media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.