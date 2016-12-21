Christie's 'naughty' and 'nice' lists - Where did Bill Spadea end up?
Would it really surprise anyone to learn that Chris Christie doesn't have trouble rattling off who makes his "naughty" and "nice" list? During Thursday night's installment of "Ask The Governor," host Eric Scott asked Christie to give rapid-fire responses, prompting him with the names of notable New Jerseyans. Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto, a Democrat, made the "nice" list Republican state Sen. Jennifer Beck, who fought Christie over the state's newly hiked gas tax? "Undecided."
