Christie pardons four ahead of holidays

Four men convicted of crimes that include larceny and unlawful possession of a weapon were pardoned Friday by Gov. Chris Christie, his office announced late in the day. Christie's pardons marked an sharp change in his use of executive power in one day of penstrokes.

