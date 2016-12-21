Chemours Debt, Legal Overhang Should Price It Closer To $14
Chemours is likely fairly and fully valued and makes for a more appealing short than it would a long position at this point. We believe that CC is not a company to go jump in long due to the nature of unknowns surrounding both its debt in a rising interest-rate environment, as well as legal liability unknowns that are outstanding.
