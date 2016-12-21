Bamboozled: The 12 Scams of Christmas
There are no lords a leaping or maids a milking, but there are plenty of scammers, crooks and fraudsters bringing trickery to the holiday season. A Canadian chapter of the Better Business Bureau is offering important warnings to consumers about what it dubs "The 12 Scams of Christmas."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Wed
|lil brother
|4
|side show
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
|Any Cute Bi/Gay Dudes Near South River/East Bru...
|Nov 27
|swingingbothways
|1
|my sister masturbated and copulated with me (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|Jizz master
|22
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Crack Corn
|61
|Ex-Christie associates guilty in New Jersey 'Br...
|Nov '16
|Geezer Files
|33
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC