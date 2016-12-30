300 birth parents in NJ don't want ad...

300 birth parents in NJ don't want adopted kids to know who they are

File cabinets at the Department of Health hold around 170,000 envelopes of adoption records that will no longer be sealed as of Sunday. Birth parents of as many as 300,000 children who were surrendered for adoption in New Jersey between 1940 and 2015 have just a few more days to tell the state if they'd like to prevent their identities from being revealed when records are unsealed Jan. 1. Under a law signed in 2014 by Gov. Chris Christie, the records - which have long been inaccessible, without a court order - become available to adoptees and some of their immediate family members.

