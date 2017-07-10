Sununu: N.H. Should Turn Over Voter Data To Trump Election Commission
Governor Sununu says New Hampshire should turn over public information on voters to a Trump administration voter fraud commission, a view shared by the state's top election official, Secretary of State Bill Gardner. But Gardner says the matter is under review by the Attorney General.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
