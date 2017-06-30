One N.H. Legislator's Pitch to Bring ...

One N.H. Legislator's Pitch to Bring Civility to Concord? A Bipartisan Softball Game

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio -

You don't have to look far for examples of deteriorating civility between opposing sides of the political aisle, in New Hampshire and nationally. But one local lawmaker is pitching a new tradition meant to bring Republicans and Democrats together - by pitting them against each other on the softball field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Ambassador Scott Brown is politics a "blodd... Jun 15 Donald duck Von T... 1
Need Landlord Leads (Jul '15) Jun 10 Kilgore trout 16
Hidden places Apr '17 Bruinsbabe04 1
News Pat Buchanan: Is Trump enlisting in the War Party? Apr '17 USA Oligarchy 3
News Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15) Mar '17 Dead Mothers Club 19
Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09) Mar '17 Trump link websearch 179
News Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections... Feb '17 Matthew 1
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,615 • Total comments across all topics: 282,239,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC