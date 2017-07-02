New Hampshire Group Launches Mobile Food Pantries
A New Hampshire food bank has launched a series of mobile food pantries across the state, helped by a $1 million anonymous donation. The New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, says it is using $30,000 from the donation it received in December to launch the food pantries in Concord, Franklin, Plymouth, Lancaster and Alstead this summer.
