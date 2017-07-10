New Hampshire Fireworks Safety Tips

According to the National Fire Protection Association , more fires are reported on Independence Day than any other day in a typical year, and fireworks account for half of those fires. In New Hampshire, there were 51 fireworks related injuries treated in New Hampshire between 2012 and 2014 costing a total of $194,461, according to data obtained for the NH Department of Health & Human Services .

