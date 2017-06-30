N.H. Supreme Court Hands Attorney General Favorable Ruling in Opioid Lawsuit
The attorney general's efforts to investigate the role of drug companies in the state's ongoing opioid crisis took a big leap forward last week, thanks to a favorable ruling from the New Hampshire Supreme Court. There were two basic issues at stake: Whether or not the Office of the Attorney General could get help on its investigation from an outside law firm, and whether the state could force the pharmaceutical companies it's suing to turn over records related to their opioid sales in the state.
