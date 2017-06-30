Flooding damages roads, terrorizes holiday campers
The rain-swollen Pemigewasset River raced through Thornton late Saturday, causing extensive damage on a stretch of Route 3. Flooding from severe storms stranded campers, damaged 67 state, municipal and federal roads and caused millions of dollars in damage over the weekend in New Hampshire.
