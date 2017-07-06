Editorial Cartoon: July 6, 2017

Maine state police say Santa Claus - or a New Hampshire man claiming to be St. Nick - led them on a nearly 50-mile chase at speeds topping 100 mph on Independence Day, in a 1997 Jeep... On Wednesday night, three New Hampshire pitchers combined to hold Portland to four hits in a tidy 2-0 win at Hadlock Field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.