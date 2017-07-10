Democrats hear calls from younger vot...

Democrats hear calls from younger voters, start to look at next generation for 2020

Read more: Washington Times

Some Democratic ranks increasingly think it's time to look beyond the party's current crop of liberal firebrands such as Sens. Bernard Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and turn to the next generation to find leadership for the 2020 presidential election. Particularly in New Hampshire, which prides itself on being the gatekeeper for presidential nominees, activists say the issues have shifted to global warming and gay rights, among others, and younger voters are looking for younger voices to represent them.

Chicago, IL

