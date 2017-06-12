UNH Research: Majority of Americans trust NASA on climate change
DURHAM – Seventy-three percent of Americans trust science agencies like NASA for information about climate change, according to new research released by the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire. This includes a substantial majority within every political group.
