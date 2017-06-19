Ukulele fest celebrates a favorite instrument
Only one type of instrument was being played - the ukulele - but that didn't stop music lovers from rocking and singing in lawn chairs or dancing along at the Rotary Pavilion on Saturday. The event was known as the SNHUGFEST, or the Southern New Hampshire Ukulele Group, which fostered a celebration of all things ukulele, an instrument whose popularity is on the rise worldwide.
