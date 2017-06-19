Ukulele fest celebrates a favorite in...

Ukulele fest celebrates a favorite instrument

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

Only one type of instrument was being played - the ukulele - but that didn't stop music lovers from rocking and singing in lawn chairs or dancing along at the Rotary Pavilion on Saturday. The event was known as the SNHUGFEST, or the Southern New Hampshire Ukulele Group, which fostered a celebration of all things ukulele, an instrument whose popularity is on the rise worldwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Ambassador Scott Brown is politics a "blodd... Jun 15 Donald duck Von T... 1
Need Landlord Leads (Jul '15) Jun 10 Kilgore trout 16
Hidden places Apr '17 Bruinsbabe04 1
News Pat Buchanan: Is Trump enlisting in the War Party? Apr '17 USA Oligarchy 3
News Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15) Mar '17 Dead Mothers Club 19
Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09) Mar '17 Trump link websearch 179
News Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections... Feb '17 Matthew 1
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,211 • Total comments across all topics: 282,021,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC