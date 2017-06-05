Sununu Signs Law Ensuring Attorney Fo...

Sununu Signs Law Ensuring Attorney For Defendants Who Can't Afford Fines

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio -

A new law will ensure defendants facing jail time because they can't afford to pay their fines are appointed an attorney. The bipartisan bill cleared the House and Senate, and was signed into law by Governor Chris Sununu last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hidden places Apr '17 Bruinsbabe04 1
News Pat Buchanan: Is Trump enlisting in the War Party? Apr '17 USA Oligarchy 3
News Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15) Mar '17 Dead Mothers Club 19
Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09) Mar '17 Trump link websearch 179
News Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections... Feb '17 Matthew 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Feb '17 Squatting Bull 202
How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08) Feb '17 Josephamerican 79
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,918 • Total comments across all topics: 281,635,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC