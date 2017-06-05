Sununu Signs Law Ensuring Attorney For Defendants Who Can't Afford Fines
A new law will ensure defendants facing jail time because they can't afford to pay their fines are appointed an attorney. The bipartisan bill cleared the House and Senate, and was signed into law by Governor Chris Sununu last week.
