Sununu says N.H. won't join climate alliance NEW
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says New Hampshire won't join a growing group of states that are pledging to uphold the Paris climate agreement following President Donald Trump's decision to back out. "Not at this time, especially when we do not yet know its impact on our economy and environment," Sununu said in a statement.
