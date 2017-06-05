Sununu Nominates PUC Commissioner to Lead Department of Environmental Services
After pulling his first nominee for the position, Gov. Chris Sununu brought forward a new nomination to oversee the state's environmental agency at Wednesday's executive council meeting: Public Utilities Commissioner Robert Scott, of Bow. Speaking after the council meeting, Sununu praised Scott's past experience on the PUC and within the broader environmental services sphere.
