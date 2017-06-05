Sununu Nominates PUC Commissioner to ...

Sununu Nominates PUC Commissioner to Lead Department of Environmental Services

18 hrs ago

After pulling his first nominee for the position, Gov. Chris Sununu brought forward a new nomination to oversee the state's environmental agency at Wednesday's executive council meeting: Public Utilities Commissioner Robert Scott, of Bow. Speaking after the council meeting, Sununu praised Scott's past experience on the PUC and within the broader environmental services sphere.

Chicago, IL

