State Funding for HOPE for N.H. Recovery Put on Hold Pending Investigation
New Hampshire's largest drug recovery organization, HOPE for New Hampshire Recovery, won't be receiving more state funding, at least not for now. On Wednesday the top official at New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services announced that the state is holding off on a contract with HOPE, pending investigation.
