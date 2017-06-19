Special education rulemaking bill dies in the Senate NEW
A bill disability rights advocates warned would imperil protections for special education students died by a unanimous vote in the Senate Thursday. House Bill 620, a measure intended to limit unfunded mandates, would have prohibited the State Board of Education from writing rules that "exceed the minimum requirements of federal law" if they triggered unreimbursed expenditures or imposed administrative burdens on local school districts.
