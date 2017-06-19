Shaheen, Hassan To Hold 'Emergency' H...

Shaheen, Hassan To Hold 'Emergency' Hearing On GOP Health Care Bill

16 hrs ago Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio -

New Hampshire Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan are holding what they're calling an emergency field hearing on the Republican health care bill. The Democratic Senators say they want to hear from Granite Staters about the legislation, the details of which were released earlier today.

