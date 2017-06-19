Scott confirmed as New Hampshire environmental commissioner
The Executive Council has approved Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's second nominee to lead the state Department of Environmental Services. Sununu nominated Robert Scott after the council rejected his first nominee - businessman Peter Kujawski - over what they considered a lack of experience.
