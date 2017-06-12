Rochester Fair stockholdersa meeting ...

Rochester Fair stockholdersa meeting pushed to July 11

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

A member of the Rochester Fair's governing board is breaking an internal gag order in the hopes that doing so will help the 142-year-old event live on. Dana Hall broke his silence Monday because he claims his fellow Rochester Agricultural and Mechanical Association board members have been delaying and withholding information from the public in order to block individuals from organizing a Rochester Fair of some kind this fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need Landlord Leads (Jul '15) Sat Kilgore trout 16
Hidden places Apr '17 Bruinsbabe04 1
News Pat Buchanan: Is Trump enlisting in the War Party? Apr '17 USA Oligarchy 3
News Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15) Mar '17 Dead Mothers Club 19
Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09) Mar '17 Trump link websearch 179
News Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections... Feb '17 Matthew 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Feb '17 Squatting Bull 202
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,555 • Total comments across all topics: 281,721,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC