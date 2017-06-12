Rochester Fair stockholdersa meeting pushed to July 11
A member of the Rochester Fair's governing board is breaking an internal gag order in the hopes that doing so will help the 142-year-old event live on. Dana Hall broke his silence Monday because he claims his fellow Rochester Agricultural and Mechanical Association board members have been delaying and withholding information from the public in order to block individuals from organizing a Rochester Fair of some kind this fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Landlord Leads (Jul '15)
|Sat
|Kilgore trout
|16
|Hidden places
|Apr '17
|Bruinsbabe04
|1
|Pat Buchanan: Is Trump enlisting in the War Party?
|Apr '17
|USA Oligarchy
|3
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Trump link websearch
|179
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Squatting Bull
|202
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC