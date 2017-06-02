Research Finds New Hampshire Seacoast...

Research Finds New Hampshire Seacoast Roads Under Rising Sea Level Threat

Friday Jun 2

Research out of the University of New Hampshire has found that some roads, as far as two miles from the shore, are facing a new hazard that currently cannot be seen by drivers - rising groundwater caused by increasing ocean water levels. Researchers have identified sections of specific New Hampshire seacoast roads that are the most vulnerable as groundwater levels continue to rise.

