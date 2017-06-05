Relocating Bears Has Its Own Risks: Educating Humans Key To Avoiding Stark Choices

In the wake of a bear family's relocation after two cubs entered a Hanover household, New Hampshire communities are reconsidering their responsibilities as environmental stewards and asking the question, "What does it take to live with bears?" John Gregg, a news editor with Valley News in West Lebanon, joined The Exchange to discuss the history of the encroaching Hanover bear family, and why bears might seem to be creeping closer and closer to human areas. Bear appearances have been common in the area for quite some time, Gregg said.

