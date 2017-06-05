Relocating Bears Has Its Own Risks: Educating Humans Key To Avoiding Stark Choices
In the wake of a bear family's relocation after two cubs entered a Hanover household, New Hampshire communities are reconsidering their responsibilities as environmental stewards and asking the question, "What does it take to live with bears?" John Gregg, a news editor with Valley News in West Lebanon, joined The Exchange to discuss the history of the encroaching Hanover bear family, and why bears might seem to be creeping closer and closer to human areas. Bear appearances have been common in the area for quite some time, Gregg said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hidden places
|Apr '17
|Bruinsbabe04
|1
|Pat Buchanan: Is Trump enlisting in the War Party?
|Apr '17
|USA Oligarchy
|3
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Trump link websearch
|179
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Squatting Bull
|202
|How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Josephamerican
|79
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC