Public invited to a Meet Your Milka at UNH

The NH Agricultural Experiment Station at the University of New Hampshire and the Granite State Dairy Promotion invite the public to “meet your milk” at the UNH Open Barn Saturday, June 17. The annual statewide event, which is free and open to the public, takes place at the UNH Fairchild Dairy Teaching and Research Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “The UNH Open Barn is an annual event we're proud to be a part of,” said Amy Hall, director of Granite State Dairy Promotion. “Connecting consumers with their local dairy food system is of the utmost importance.

