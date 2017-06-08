Portsmouth peacemakers recalled at Milford ceremony

It isn't often that someone from Milford has a role on the international stage, but it happened more than 100 years ago when New Hampshire Gov. John McLane helped end the Russo-Japanese War. By 1905, the fighting in the Far East had killed more than 120,000 soldiers and civilians, and Japan and Russia were ready to at last talk about peace - especially Russia.

