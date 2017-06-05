Pair of High-Profile Summits (Hosted by Trump and Romney) on Gov. Sununu's Schedule
Gov. Chris Sununu will be traveling to a few high-profile out-of-state events this week: an "infrastructure summit" hosted by the Trump administration in Washington and another retreat hosted by former presidential candidate Mitt Romney. Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan will accompany Sununu to the infrastructure summit at the White House on Thursday, according to the governor's office.
