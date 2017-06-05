New London Barn Playhouse returns for 85th season NEW
Opening tonight, the New London Barn Playhouse will celebrate its 85th season - the longest continually running professional summer theater in the Granite State. The New London Barn Playhouse will celebrate the opening of another season with its 60th annual Straw Hat Revue.
