New Hampshire Fails to Pass Chemical Safety Bill
A bill that advocates hoped would lead to tougher standards for a toxic chemical that has been found in more than 200 sites in New Hampshire has stalled in the legislature. The bill would have required the Department of Environmental Services to set a standard for the group of chemicals known as perfluorochemicals or PFCs, a suspected carcinogen used in Teflon coatings.
