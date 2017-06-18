New Hampshire cat clause would allow feline adoptions
Animal lovers had their claws out when New Hampshire senators removed a provision from the proposed state budget last month, but a last-minute deal could save nine lives, and then some. Current law in New Hampshire prohibits animal shelters and rescue organizations from transferring pets with contagious illnesses, including cats with feline leukemia virus or feline immunodeficiency virus, also known as FIV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Ambassador Scott Brown is politics a "blodd...
|Jun 15
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
|Need Landlord Leads (Jul '15)
|Jun 10
|Kilgore trout
|16
|Hidden places
|Apr '17
|Bruinsbabe04
|1
|Pat Buchanan: Is Trump enlisting in the War Party?
|Apr '17
|USA Oligarchy
|3
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Trump link websearch
|179
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC